Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,384 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.59.

Stryker stock opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

