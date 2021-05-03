Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,616 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,616 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SBA Communications by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 23,157.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $299.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.60. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,998.00 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

