Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.57 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,233 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

