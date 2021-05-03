Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $392,029,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.