Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $70.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

