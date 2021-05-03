Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.13.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $255.10 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $261.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.13 and a 200 day moving average of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

