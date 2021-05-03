Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Value Monitoring Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,024,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

