Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $37.28 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,873 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 15.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $101.21 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

