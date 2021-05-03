Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

RBA opened at C$78.19 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

