Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,076 ($79.38). 2,708,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,725.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,516.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The firm has a market cap of £98.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

