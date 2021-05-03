Reviewing Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Incyte and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $2.16 billion 8.70 $446.91 million $2.23 38.29 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -1.63

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Incyte has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Incyte and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 8 9 0 2.44 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Incyte currently has a consensus target price of $100.85, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 198.17%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Incyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Incyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte -13.62% -13.66% -9.98% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Summary

Incyte beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naÃ¯ve chronic GVHD; and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, and Tumor agnostic. In addition, the company engages in developing Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. Additionally, the company develops Retifanlimab that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Merus N.V.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Innovent Biologics, Inc.; Zai Lab Limited; and Cellenkos, Inc., as well as clinical collaborations with MorphoSys AG and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

