Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.