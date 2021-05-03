Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

