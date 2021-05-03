Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Director Eric S. Zorn Sells 30,000 Shares

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.64. 69,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,766. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 667,682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 244,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

