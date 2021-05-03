Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.42.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $818,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,837.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,216,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $155,511,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.