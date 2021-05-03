Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,773. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

