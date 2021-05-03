Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.41. 1,403,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

