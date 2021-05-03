Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 13,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $186.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

