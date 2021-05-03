Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

