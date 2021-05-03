Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

BDX opened at $248.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.