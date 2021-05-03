Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 22,543 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $31.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

