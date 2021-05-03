Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.49 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.