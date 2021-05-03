Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $289.97 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

