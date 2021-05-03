Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Invesco (IVZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) recently:

4/28/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invesco's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in other two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies, a steady rise in assets under management (AUM) balance and synergies from strategic acquisitions are expected to continue supporting growth. Further, Invesco’s global presence, solid balance sheet position and diversification efforts bode well for the future. Though the company intends to save $200 million costs by 2022-end, overall expenses have remained elevated over the past few years, owing to inorganic growth efforts and investments in franchise. Also, curtailed capital deployments remain a near-term concern for shareholders.”

4/20/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE IVZ opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Invesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Invesco by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

