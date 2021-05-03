Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD):

4/30/2021 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported decent first-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter but also increased on a year-over-year basis. Notably, the company is benefitting from initiatives to strengthen current operations and growth through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. Moreover, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership bode well. Going forward, the company is optimistic about online gaming prospects in Ohio, Louisiana, Missouri and Kansas. Also signs of improvement is being noticed in its destination business. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days.”

4/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $78.00.

4/16/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $67.45. 824,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,914. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

