Research Analysts Set Expectations for Helen of Troy Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.30. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock.

HELE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $211.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.03. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $158.97 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $1,433,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

