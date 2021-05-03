Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for eBay (EBAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

4/29/2021 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/29/2021 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

4/26/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – eBay had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – eBay had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – eBay is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

