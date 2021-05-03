Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Seagen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

Shares of SGEN opened at $143.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.63. Seagen has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.