Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Onto Innovation Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

ONTO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $68.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,164,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $27,308,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $25,677,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $22,077,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $17,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

