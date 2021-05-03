ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Down 4.7%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 2,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,735,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $625.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.