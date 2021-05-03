Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.31

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.31 and last traded at $164.99, with a volume of 3431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

