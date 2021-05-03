Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 912,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCON stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. 2,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,272. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

