Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

