Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,674,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,042,051.48.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

REAL stock opened at C$16.11 on Monday. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

