Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Margaret Cotter Sells 8,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Reading International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

