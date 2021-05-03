Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REAL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

Shares of REAL opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.94. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,704,384 shares in the company, valued at C$43,687,700.89. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,789 over the last 90 days.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

