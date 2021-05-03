Raymond James Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $122.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.