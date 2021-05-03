Raymond James Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$120.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$105.50 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$115.67.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$108.75 on Thursday. CGI has a 52 week low of C$80.29 and a 52 week high of C$110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The stock has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.38.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

