Raymond James Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $136.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.08.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE:WCN opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. Waste Connections has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after buying an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.