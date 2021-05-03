Raydium (RAY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.13 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Raydium has a market capitalization of $594.18 million and approximately $49.13 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $15.90 or 0.00027414 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00279453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.37 or 0.01106172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.96 or 0.00731195 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.67 or 0.99990384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,381,293 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

