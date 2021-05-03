Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $176.55 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00072878 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00186487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,691,890,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

