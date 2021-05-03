Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 5.4%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.35. 76,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,601,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,626,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Range Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

