Ragnarok Reaches Market Cap of $18,094.97 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a market cap of $18,094.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00276911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $662.26 or 0.01129699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00026472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00722212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.15 or 1.00207098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

