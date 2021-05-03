Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RADI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000.

Shares of RADI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,252. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.