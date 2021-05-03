Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,309 shares of company stock worth $1,640,585.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $13,832,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. 17,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

