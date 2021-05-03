QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM opened at $138.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.