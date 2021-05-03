QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

