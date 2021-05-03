Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is scheduled to be posting its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.60 on Monday. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

