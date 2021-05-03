QP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

QP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $325.08 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

