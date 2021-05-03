QP Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $133.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

